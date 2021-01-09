Trump's enablers must be accountable -- Sara Tripalin

The natural order of the world is everything being interconnected. Politics are no exception.
Actions and words of lawmakers impact all. President Donald Trump has consistently provided a narrative that undermines the institutions of our land. Some lawmakers have condoned his behavior, amplified it and furthered their own self-interests by allowing it. What happened at our nation's capital was a direct result of President Trump and lawmakers waging a war over the last four years on our democracy and calling on citizens to carry it out.
This, in my opinion, is treason at the highest level. It is not enough for us to wait until the next election cycle to vote these traitors out. They need to be seen to the door now and charged. From state level leaders such as Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, who retaliates against fellow lawmakers and acts like a dictator himself, to the national leaders such as U.S. Sen Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, who has held McCarthy-style inquiries by self-indulgently supporting the president, to Trump himself.
The world and nation is watching, and we better get it right. Maybe it's time for term limits, psychiatric assessments for the president and a clear message that politics is not a career to serve yourself but a sacred service for the people.
Sara Tripalin, Madison