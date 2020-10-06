Trump's diagnosis tests sympathy -- Linda Hilker

I am ingrained with Christian values: Forgive. Treat others as you wish to have them treat you. Be merciful and meek. Seek righteousness. Take the initiative to be a peacemaker. Love your enemies.
Donald Trump has COVID-19. He was admitted to the hospital. Along with his age, obesity and other factors, he has increased risks for a negative outcome. At least he’s not poor, another high-risk category.
Is it just me or are others having a difficult time being sympathetic with this man who refused to heed the advice and recommendations of his own medical and scientific experts? This virus is not a hoax and will not just miraculously disappear.
I’m trying to be kind. I’m really trying. But the German word “schadenfreude” -- pleasure derived from another’s misfortunes -- is bouncing in my brain.
Linda Hilker, Cross Plains
