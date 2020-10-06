 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trump's diagnosis tests sympathy -- Linda Hilker
0 comments

Trump's diagnosis tests sympathy -- Linda Hilker

  • 0

I am ingrained with Christian values: Forgive. Treat others as you wish to have them treat you. Be merciful and meek. Seek righteousness. Take the initiative to be a peacemaker. Love your enemies.

Donald Trump has COVID-19. He was admitted to the hospital. Along with his age, obesity and other factors, he has increased risks for a negative outcome. At least he’s not poor, another high-risk category.

Is it just me or are others having a difficult time being sympathetic with this man who refused to heed the advice and recommendations of his own medical and scientific experts? This virus is not a hoax and will not just miraculously disappear.

I’m trying to be kind. I’m really trying. But the German word “schadenfreude” -- pleasure derived from another’s misfortunes -- is bouncing in my brain.

Linda Hilker, Cross Plains

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics