Trump's budget is bad for older Americans -- Ginny White

“Actions speak louder than words.” This expression means we must look at what a person does, not what he says, to understand his true intentions.

President Donald Trump has claimed he’ll protect safety-net programs for older people, but his 2021 budget does the opposite. It proposes severe cuts to Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and other supportive programs. The president's budget would hurt older Americans by cutting:

Social Security Disability Insurance, which covers disabled persons who can’t work to their full Social Security retirement age.

Almost $500 billion in net Medicare spending over 10 years, mainly by reducing payments to health care providers. Fewer providers will be willing to accept Medicare patients.

Medicaid, which pays for medical and nursing home care for millions of needy senior cititizens. Long-term elder care is simply unaffordable for most families.

Food stamps, which millions of poor elderly people rely on for groceries.

Rental and heating assistance and money for programs such as Meals on Wheels that help older people stay in their homes.