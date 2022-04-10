Trump's 'big lie' isn't benevolent -- Eric Guderyon

When I was young, I knew Santa Claus was real.

I knew this because all my sources of information told me Santa Claus was real. My parents, my teachers and the media all told me Santa was real, so of course I believed them. Santa even came to the local mall for me to see in person.

As I grew older, I realized it all had been a big lie. My parents lied because they loved me and wanted to give me the magic of Christmas. The media and retailers lied for the love of money, because they wanted to sell the magic of Christmas.

Believers of former President Donald Trump’s "big lie" need to accept that they were lied to by Trump, by the media, by politicians, by everyone they trust. They too were lied to for love -- for the love of power. Trump was willing to risk the public’s trust in our electoral system just to stay in power.

Every court case and legal decision has shown there was no widespread fraud, yet they continue to spew the "big lie." You stopped believing in Santa, now stop believing the "big lie."

Eric Guderyon, Madison