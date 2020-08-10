You have permission to edit this article.
Trump's actions bankrupt America -- Mark K. Allen
President Donald Trump's recent executive actions provide the illusion of economic support with little substance.

I'm concerned that he continues to dig at the foundation of our economy for short-term political gains. These executive actions shift burden for helping affected people to already over-burdened states. States which are getting little help from the federal government. Trump's executive order deferring payroll taxes provides immediate income to people, but with the prospect of looming tax payments in the future. Finally, the actions do nothing to actually address the virus, such as increasing access to testing.

These actions follow on President Trump's already dangerous path of unpaid tax cuts for the wealthiest and diverting funds for unapproved projects.

I can not help but feel that President Trump will leave the American economy like he has left so many of his businesses: bankrupt. We must change this path in November.

 Mark K. Allen, Madison

