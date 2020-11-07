Trump's accusations damage democracy -- Jane Noffke

Nothing makes me more proud to be an American than entering the polling place to cast my ballot every Election Day, even though my candidates lose more often than not. No matter which wars or civic unrest we have been experiencing, we have gone to the polls, voted and then witnessed a peaceful transfer of power.
Out of a sense of civic responsibility, many of my friends and neighbors volunteer to work the polls every election. All over America, county clerks work tirelessly to ensure fair elections. Now President Donald Trump accuses them of fraud. For him, the only fair election is one he wins. With no other evidence, he is willing to blow up a system that has worked since the founding of this nation and that makes us who we are.
In this year of COVID-19 and the high number of mail-in ballots, we knew the count would take longer. But while we wait, President Trump is working hard to have the ballots of citizens who voted in good faith thrown out. His self-serving words and actions do nothing to make America great again. If he destroys our faith in our elections, he will finally have succeeded in destroying American democracy.
Jane Noffke, Madison
