Trump would fall for Devil's promises -- Allegra Zick

During Lent one of the scriptures often used tells the story of Jesus being tempted by the devil.

First he is told to turn stone into bread since Jesus had been without food for 40 days. Next he is told to throw himself off the spire of the temple as his angels would protect him. Finally the devil shows him a vast empire that he can control. Each time Jesus refuses to comply with the devil using scripture to reinforce his decisions.

Putting this in another perspective the bread symbolizes material wealth, flying off the spire is fame, and the control of the empire is political power.

What person today would accept all three of the devil's promises? The first person that comes to my mind is Donald Trump.

Trump is opposed to what Jesus stood for and calls Vladimir Putin savvy and smart. His followers sabotage President Joe Biden by parroting Russian propaganda and complaining about gas prices and the soaring economy when it is brought about by corporations and individuals seeking more wealth.

Republicans are so determined to see President Biden fail that they would let Putin succeed by sowing disunity.

Allegra Zick, Sauk City