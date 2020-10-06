Trump won't learn from catching virus -- Thomas Bartell

The chickens have come home to roost. President Donald Trump has been diagnosed positive for COVID-19.
Two lessons can be learned with this development. It appears that hydroxychloroquine isn’t the panacea that President Trump promoted (he says he took it himself) to prevent the disease. And (most importantly), perhaps if Trump had worn a mask regularly, encouraging those around him to do the same, he wouldn’t be in this situation (and put others at risk). I doubt President Trump has learned these lessons, however.
One more observation: Joe Biden, when informed that the president and first lady had contracted the virus, sent his best wishes and prayers for the Trumps for a complete and speedy recovery. I wonder if the rolls had been reversed, would Trump have done the same? No need to answer, the question was rhetorical.
Thomas Bartell, Verona
