For anyone who truly believes the Trump administration’s claim that the president won’t be profiting from holding next year’s G-7 summit at his Florida resort, I have some ocean-front property in Wausau to sell.
Here's a simple solution: All money spent by all the delegations during the conference should be donated to a bona fide, worthy charity. Trump famously boasts how wealthy he is. Surely he could afford that.
But if you still believe the president when he insists he won’t be making any money on this deal and are interested in that property, call 1-800-SUCKER. But wait! If you call in the next 10 minutes, we’ll throw in the London Bridge at no extra charge.
Thomas Bartell, Verona