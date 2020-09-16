Trump will keep our communities safe -- Mauricio Escobeda

I pay close attention to the political process, and I waited for months for Joe Biden to call out the violence ravaging cities like Madison.
A state senator (of his own party) was assaulted, our statues symbolizing progressive causes were toppled, and dozens of businesses on State Street were looted. Where was the outrage from Democrats and Biden?
When the polls said he was enjoying a significant lead over President Donald Trump, Biden said nothing as rioters and looters sought to sow chaos in our great city. Now, the polls are tightening, and Biden has something to say about the violence in Kenosha -- and even used the city as a prop a few weeks after he said the coronavirus prevented him from visiting Milwaukee for the Democratic National Convention.
President Trump has condemned the violence every step of the way. He is even directing over $40 million to help Wisconsin heal from the riots. Biden has only come out against violence when the polls say so.
I want a president who always fights to keep our communities safe, not just when it’s politically convenient. I encourage my fellow Wisconsin voters to look at the facts and vote for President Trump.
Mauricio Escobeda, Sun Prairie
