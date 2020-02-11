Trump will hurt his loyal supporters -- John L. Wedberg, Verona

Last Sunday's letter to the editor "Trump supporters weren’t stupid" stated that "planning by 'deplorables' gave us a positive economy that is still growing."

The saddest part about the unswerving loyalty of President Donald Trump’s base is that he cares absolutely nothing about them. He only cares about the personal power they provide.

President Trump has a long history as a con artist and throwing people he no longer needs under the bus. The stage is already set for that to happen to his loyal followers, if he is reelected in November and the GOP retakes the House.

President Trump promised he would never touch Social Security, Medicare or preexisting conditions. But news articles suggest that isn’t true. His tax cuts sent most of the savings to people whose incomes were in the top 20% and helped contribute to the $3 trillion addition to our national debt that has occurred during his watch. His trade wars contributed to farm bankruptcies.