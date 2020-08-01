You have permission to edit this article.
Trump will always put America first -- Christian Karabas
It’s obvious that the enthusiasm level is so much greater for President Donald Trump than Joe Biden. Just take a look at the boat parades with Trump flags and the yard signs that line many Wisconsin streets.

President Trump has a unique and special connection with the American people, and his intuition accurately tells him the pulse of the nation. The American people appreciate his genuine communication and that he actually listens to them. His policies align with their current concerns, and he always puts the American people first.

Biden, on the other hand, is clearly being controlled by the radical left, whether it is Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Sen. Bernie Sanders or Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Their goal is to push their socialist policies on the American people through Biden, who is weak and lacks a mind of his own.

President Trump firmly believes in American values and works hard to accomplish what is in our best interest. When voters head to the polls this November, they will remember that President Trump always puts America first and fights every day for all Americans.

Christian Karabas, Fontana

