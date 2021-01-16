Trump wasn't lying about 5th Avenue -- Mark Stauffer

During the 2016 campaign, Donald Trump famously remarked that his supporters were so loyal he could openly shoot someone on 5th Avenue and not lose any votes.
On Wednesday we had to watch and hear a parade of congressional Republicans take the House podium and argue loudly that impeaching Trump for his clear and intentional instigation of last week’s attack on the Capitol by his supporters was unwarranted, unfair and indecent.
As president, Trump earned his reputation as a compulsive liar, rarely veering anywhere near the truth about anything. But candidate Trump was telling the truth in his 5th Avenue remark.
On that day, he was right. Dead right.
Mark Stauffer, town of Lisbon