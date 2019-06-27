I know that since I'm left of center I am supposed to dislike this president. I have been told this by many experts. Some with very good credentials said very bad things.
But something just happened that gave me hope, as it should the world. After many acts of violence, including the recent sabotage of oil tankers, Iran upped the tensions by shooting down a $120 million unmanned drone. The world awaited a military response. While nearly all around him called for air strikes, this non-politician -- and, yes, human being -- called it off.
With minutes to go, he reminded us of something we seem to have forgot. Collateral damage means killing people, with families and all that comes with it. Thank you, President Donald Trump, for that reminder.
Timothy E. Fisher, Madison