Trump was right to ban WeChat -- Heather Shatdal

Trying to ban WeChat is likely the only correct, positive action that President Donald Trump (an otherwise rogue president) has taken so far.
Owned and operated by the Chinese company, Tencent, WeChat is based out of Shenzhen, China. As such, WeChat is fully under the thumb of China's communist government. It’s a no-brainer. Of course WeChat should be banned in the United States and we are late in doing so.
This is not about minority discrimination or trampling First Amendment rights. This is about acknowledging Communist China as a cruel and rogue country (to its own people, first and foremost, and to the rest of the world too). This is about halting America's business-greedy, 50-year habit of catering and pandering to a rogue and terribly cruel Communist China for the sake of American big business and big money. Banning WeChat is an utterly appropriate action.
President Trump is beyond terrible, but just because Trump is the one who tried to ban WeChat, we Democrats should not be so blindly partisan that we can’t see that this action is proper, long overdue, and the beginning of what should be an extensive decoupling of the United State from China.
Heather Shatdal, Madison
