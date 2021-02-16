 Skip to main content
Trump was right about 5th Avenue -- Terry Enge
Donald Trump was right when he said he could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot someone and not lose voters.

His actions on Jan. 6 led to the deaths of five individuals. Their families mourn while the world weeps.

Terry Enge, Westport 

