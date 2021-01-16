Trump was never treated fairly -- Don Selje

The voracious and howling wolves of the Democratic Party, mainstream media, big tech, Hollywood and academia have not given one day of peace to President Donald Trump in his four years, mustering all the venom they can right up to Jan. 20.
The blinding hatred of this man was evident by many in these groups from his announcement in 2015 and impeachment talks beginning the same day he was inaugurated. This contempt has spilled over to those millions who voted for him with the rise of the un-American “cancel culture.”
Despite so many people trying to derail his work at every turn, Trump brought jobs back home, fostered peace in the Mideast, created energy independence and a COVID-19 vaccine in record time, something scoffers said couldn’t be done.
President Joe Biden will provide the press and public with a contrast of lower energy and less accessibility than Trump. His “America United” theme will be a test of his sincerity. Expect more hypocrisy and less curiosity when covering the unfolding events of the new administration.
Don Selje, Lake Mills