Trump was never really a Republican -- Richard Berg

As a former chairman of the Dane County Republican Party, I have some unsolicited advice for my former political home.
The Republican Party needs to shun Donald Trump. That may mean we will be left with three, not two, major political parties: the Democrats, the Republicans and Trumpists. So be it. At least the GOP would again be free and safe for time-honored principles and beliefs.
President Trump and his cult followers have shown us a frightening disregard for democracy in their response to the 2020 election. Furthermore, the GOP needs to put considerable distance between itself and the grossly incompetent clown show called the Trump administration. The public will not clamor in 2024 for a return to the days of Trump in the White House, so it's better to come to grips with that now and admit that Trump was an aberration, not a serious political movement for the party of Lincoln and Reagan to incorporate.
We must acknowledge that Trump never was a Republican and never will be.
Then, and only then, will the Republican Party be free to go back to the days of limited government, lower taxes and a strong military that have guided the party for many years before Trump's hostile takeover in 2016.
Richard Berg, Middleton