Trump wants quid pro quo from court -- Mark Stauffer

The attorney general of Texas petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to get the election results in four states reversed, resulting in a national Trump victory.
President Donald Trump and his faithful have wanted this to happen and planned for it since before the election, when the polls indicated that President Trump was unlikely to win fairly. This is a watershed moment in U.S. history. If the court even accepts the case to be heard it will be a hammer blow to the foundation of our democracy.
Since no credible reports of consequential, organized vote fraud are in this petition, it is nothing more than an example of what President Trump believes is his due. Because he placed three new justices on the court, he expects a quid pro quo. President Trump wants them to flush nearly 250 years of election history down the commode.
It really is that simple.
Imagine if he and his followers had been working this hard on a coronavirus strategy from day one. Maybe we wouldn’t be having to bury hundreds of thousands of dead citizens by the time we achieve herd immunity.
If this weren’t all so scary, it would be ludicrous.
Mark Stauffer, town of Lisbon
