As a Donald Trump voter surrounded by people who voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016, let me offer my take on their perspective.
The typical Clinton voter acted out of fear and loathing for her opponent. President Trump isn't a paragon of virtue. But, if nothing less, he reflects the hideous vulgarity of our current society. With Trump, liberals receive a taste of their own medicine -- and for that, Trump must be commended.
The typical Clinton voter did not consider that a vote for Trump was a vote for peace -- peace with Russia, the most potent threat to our existence, as well as China. These societies value tradition over modernity, especially as it concerns the sanctity of the family: father, mother and child.
It seems Clinton wanted to go to war with Russia, and Russian President Vladimir Putin was preparing his nation for such an eventuality right up to Election Night. This suggests the sick people who promoted Clinton wanted war with Russia as a last, vengeful gasp from a dying nation too deranged to turn the gun on itself.
Trump’s most invested critics are hard at work concocting nonsense with the Russia investigation while the sheeple who voted for Clinton pontificate about issues that are frankly tangential to the well-being of the planet.
Halvard Midelfort, Monona