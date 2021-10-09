 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trump vaccine could save lives -- Judith Landsman
0 comments

Trump vaccine could save lives -- Judith Landsman

  • 0

Imagine if Donald Trump had tweeted this out in early 2020: 

"I am the great and marvelous Trump, solely responsible for this life-saving vaccine that is coming soon. I call it the Trump Vaccine and all great patriotic Americans must take it as soon as it is available to them. And continue to wear masks in public spaces! That is your patriotic duty!"

How different would our vaccination rates have been if the former president had said something like that? Instead, we have this ridiculous partisan divide that has killed nearly 100,000 Americans since the vaccine was introduced.

Please get the vaccine -- protect yourself, your family, your neighbors and the adorable kids down the block.

Judith Landsman, Madison

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist draws a cartoon with Bucky Badger and Wisconsin fans returning to Camp Randall.
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics