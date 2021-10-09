Trump vaccine could save lives -- Judith Landsman

Imagine if Donald Trump had tweeted this out in early 2020:
"I am the great and marvelous Trump, solely responsible for this life-saving vaccine that is coming soon. I call it the Trump Vaccine and all great patriotic Americans must take it as soon as it is available to them. And continue to wear masks in public spaces! That is your patriotic duty!"
How different would our vaccination rates have been if the former president had said something like that? Instead, we have this ridiculous partisan divide that has killed nearly 100,000 Americans since the vaccine was introduced.
Please get the vaccine -- protect yourself, your family, your neighbors and the adorable kids down the block.
Judith Landsman, Madison