Trump uses war for political gain -- Nancy Vedder-Shults

I was horrified when I read the headline in Friday's newspaper "US kills Iranian general."
Even given the egregious ways that Donald Trump has disregarded our well-being as a nation, I still couldn’t quite believe he would take actions that could start a war in the Middle East to get re-elected. Especially not a war with Iran, which has its tentacles all over the Middle East in proxy groups such as Hezbollah and the Houthi Rebels.
But I had forgotten that he tweeted about exactly that in October 2012. He wrote: “Don’t let Obama play the Iran card in order to start a war in order to get elected!”
Trump knew then as he knows now that war inflates the positive ratings of the president of the United States. He hopes to regain his domestic success by deflecting attention from his impeachment. It’s sad that Trump always plays the fear card.
Nancy Vedder-Shults, Madison