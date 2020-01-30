Trump uses Jedi mind trick on Senate -- Stuart Baker
Trump uses Jedi mind trick on Senate -- Stuart Baker

It looks like the impeachment trial will play out something like this scene from "Star Wars" where Obi-wan Kenobi uses the Jedi mind trick on a stormtrooper:

Senate: “Let me see your identification.

Trump: “You don’t need to see his identification.

Senate: "We don’t need to see his identification.

Trump: “These aren’t the droids you’re looking for.

Senate: “These aren’t the droids we’re looking for.

Trump: “He can go about his business.

Senate: “You can go about your business.

Trump: “Move along.

Senate: “Move along. Move along.

Stuart Baker, Madison

