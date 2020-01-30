Trump uses Jedi mind trick on Senate -- Stuart Baker

It looks like the impeachment trial will play out something like this scene from "Star Wars" where Obi-wan Kenobi uses the Jedi mind trick on a stormtrooper:
Senate: “Let me see your identification.”
Trump: “You don’t need to see his identification.”
Senate: "We don’t need to see his identification.”
Trump: “These aren’t the droids you’re looking for.”
Senate: “These aren’t the droids we’re looking for.”
Trump: “He can go about his business.”
Senate: “You can go about your business.”
Trump: “Move along.”
Senate: “Move along. Move along.”
Stuart Baker, Madison