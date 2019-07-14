Those who might accept President Donald Trump’s chant that socialism is being foisted on the American public might better pay attention to the increasing shift of our democracy into a monarchy. Trump has morphed the presidency into his largest corporate acquisition and as chairman of the board and chief executive officer, he’s calling all the shots.
With few in his party willing to speak truth to power, President Trump’s greatest weapon is his ability to shout loudest, and create confusion by declaring truth to be whatever he wants it to be. He remains unhampered by ethics and honesty.
Some may be amused by his showmanship now, but already many Americans regret the damage being done to our domestic and foreign policies by the whims and impulses of the man who has created the most authoritarian presidency in our nation’s history.
In the Trumpian world, lies become truth and truths become lies. While readily apparent to most Americans, a significant segment of the public seems not to care. Those folks might consider that Trump boasted about his ability to gather followers in his book, “The Art of the Deal":
"The final key to the way I promote is bravado. I play to people’s fantasies. ... People want to believe that something is the biggest and the greatest and the most spectacular."
Peter D. Fox, Milton