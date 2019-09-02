President Donald Trump is behaving more and more like a Russian collaborator who wants to divide us and bring the country down.
He has trashed our reputation around the world and insulted our allies in favor of relationships with bloody dictators such as North Korea's Kim Jong Un, Russia's Vladimir Putin, China's Xi Jinping, Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro, Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines.
President Trump wants the Ukrainians to be weaponless. The divider-in-chief wants children born abroad to U.S. service personnel to not automatically be U.S. citizens. Does President Trump understand how he is helping the enemies of democracy?
I was born in Kyoto, Japan. My father was a decorated World War II veteran who served for 24 years around the world. The president has not served for one day and knows nothing about the Constitution or the history of this great nation. Remove him from the White House.
As a foreign-born U.S. citizen, I will certainly not vote for Trump or any gutless Republican or gutless Democrat.
I have seen enough. It is time to impeach the real enemy of the people. He has well earned it.
Daniel Holzman, Baraboo