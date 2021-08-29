Trump to blame for mess in Afghanistan -- Irwin Kass

Former President Donald Trump would want everyone to believe he had nothing to do with the current affairs in Afghanistan.
As usual, he is counting on the public forgetting how he undermined the Afghan government by excluding them from peace talks. By him agreeing to the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners he set the stage for the current chaos there.
Instead of lying about the election results, he could have started the evacuation in November 2020 so it would have been completed by his deadline of May 2021. He knowingly left President Joe Biden with a mess.
Americans will remember how Trump shirked his responsibilities if he decides to run again. He is delusional if he thinks he has a chance in 2024.
Irwin Kass, Madison