Trump to blame for 'decadent culture' -- Mark K. Allen

I disagree with Cal Thomas' column in Tuesday's State Journal, "Deep in the hearts of Texas babies, abortion law stands." Abortion has nothing to do with decadent culture.

Cal Thomas: Deep in the hearts of Texas babies In the matter of a new Texas law banning abortions six weeks after gestation, when a fetal h…

Abortion is a medical procedure, and the decision to end a pregnancy is a private decision. Those decisions are made between a woman and her doctor.

Our Constitution does not address abortion or any other medical decision.

At the time the Constitution was written, pregnancy would have been the purview of women, and men would have little to say. Justice Harry Blackmun's decision in Roe vs. Wade lays out the history and issues surrounding abortions and makes a reasoned case for balancing the woman's privacy with the states concerns.

The decadent culture is really a product of those seeking to maintain their privileged position by dividing people and turning people against one another. These people suggest the source of the problems are women, minorities, immigrant, gays and the elite.