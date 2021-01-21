Trump supporters won't forget insults -- Jodi Johnston

It was in awe and amazement when I read the Editorial Page in Wednesday's State Journal.
For almost five years, the State Journal has printed hatred and disgust for former President Donald Trump and any and all supporters. Day after day, and year after year, we see hate-filled news and opinion pieces. Every picture chosen of Trump seemed like the worst that could be found. Most articles slammed Trump.
After years of putting down Trump and stoking division, the State Journal published an editorial, "Help Biden unify, heal our nation," that was so blatantly hypocritical it made my head spin.
The sick thing is, the State Journal thinks Trump supporters will now roll over and pretend all the insults never happened. No way.
We will never be "reprogrammed," and we will never stop supporting Trump.
Jodi Johnston, Fitchburg