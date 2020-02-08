Trump supporters weren't stupid -- Bruce Longfield

Hillary Clinton’s “deplorable” comment during the last presidential election was aimed at a portion of President Donald Trump's supporters. She suggested that intelligence was tied to education and other elitist leanings, and that only "stupid" people would vote for Trump.
The president's critics like to equate “knowing stuff” with being intelligent and "better."
Alex Wissner-Gross, a fellow at the Institute for Applied Computational Science at Harvard University, believes intelligence is “a force ... that acts so as to maximize future freedom of action." He says “intelligence doesn’t like to get trapped.”
So it appears that Clinton’s “deplorables” were pretty intelligent. President Trump got elected. Planning by “deplorables” gave us a positive economy that is growing. Being “less educated” does not equate with being “stupid.” It’s not how fast you start the race, it’s how you finish that counts.
"Knowing stuff" is good, but planning for your future is essential.
Bruce Longfield, Middleton