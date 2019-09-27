Thursday's letter to the editor "Democrats jump gun to impeach" claimed the Democrats were too quick to set up an impeachment inquiry over a phone call to a foreign leader.
But the writer was too quick to defend the president.
Democratic Party leaders knew that Donald Trump had disallowed the office of the inspector general to give its report of a whistleblower to Congress, which is clearly wrong. Also missed by this writer is that some in the Democratic Party and the media did know some of what was in the report. This included a "pay-to-play" conversation about getting dirt on Joe Biden.
This egregious violation of the public trust, being among the most fundamental responsibilities of a president, could not be ignored. Try to imagine what the now-Trump supporters would have done and how they would have reacted if President Barack Obama had done the same as this president. We as a country are lucky that at least some people in the White House see lawlessness for what it is. And we are equally lucky to have our Democratic Party to curtail this lawlessness.
Mark Quinn, Madison