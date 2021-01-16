Trump supporters need civics lessons -- Duane Yanna

I have voted in person for years in the town of Mineral Point and more recently via absentee ballot. I have always felt that our town clerk and friends and neighbors who served as poll workers were doing everything possible to ensure a fair and impartial election. They followed the law.
This election was made more difficult because of the pandemic, and I salute election officials for responsibly performing their civic duty. It is essential that we have faith in our electoral system, and it saddens me greatly that Trump Republicans, in particular, feel that the election was stolen.
It saddens me even more so that our elected officials, in particular U.S. Sen. Johnson, R-Oshkosh and U.S. Reps. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, and Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua, would even entertain the idea of such a conspiracy, knowing full well that each individual state certified their results.
State courts, the U.S attorney general and even the U.S. Supreme Court found no evidence of fraud, yet “what a fool believes, he sees.”
Trump Republicans, especially those who desecrated the Capitol, and the president himself need to take a civics course and educate themselves on how democracy works. It would be an even better idea if they signed up to be poll workers.
Duane Yanna, Mineral Point