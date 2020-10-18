 Skip to main content
Trump stands out for wrong reasons -- Russell Pope
I switched between the two townhall meetings Thursday evening. As usual, President Donald Trump stood out, and not favorably.

He bragged about all the jobs he created. Where are those jobs now? He continues to refused to wear a mask at his rallies, and his followers by and large large refuse as well. This was a disservice to not only his followers but to the nation as a whole. We all know the result: the spread of the virus.

And who does he blame? The Chinese. This pandemic was caused by a virus, and China did not create it. Trump claims we are doing well. In reality, we have experienced more that 200,000 deaths -- far exceeding any other nation on the planet. And President Trump continues to hold rallies without wearing a mask, and his attendees follow his lead. The president even explained that he felt safe at his rallies because he was on stage separated from his supporters.

Finally, of course he did come down with the virus and apparently infect others among his White House staff. In the past he has suggested cures such as injecting disinfectants. Fortunately for him, his physicians treated him with drugs not yet available to the general public.

Russell Pope, Middleton

