Trump shows how fragile democracy is -- Claudia Cooper

We should thank President Donald Trump for showing us how very, very fragile our democracy really is. If it wasn’t for a few very moral and incorruptible state Legislatures and federal judges, we would be in a very different place.
Thank goodness President Trump and his legal team weren’t very smart. Our democracy actually depended on the ineptitude of these individuals. We could be living in a very different America if they had succeeded at overturning the election. Quite frankly, this scared me to my core.
I don’t know what needs to be put in place. But I think a future president who is smarter and as corrupt and amoral as President Trump could ruin our democracy. It could be from either party, and we need to wake up for our children and grandchildren.
The system worked this year, by the skin of our teeth -- that is too close for my taste.
Claudia Cooper, Madison
