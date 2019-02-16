The buzzword now seems to be diversity, but diversity is overrated. It's just another word like those that were bandied around to elect President Donald Trump.
He was new, different and had no political experience. So he was just what the country needed. Wrong! Look what we got with him.
The same thing would happen if we picked someone for mayor or the School Board who didn't have the job knowledge, the intellectual capacity or the emotional stability that we need for the jobs.
So I say, let's go for the best person that we can determined by using a variety of methods, and not think only of diversity. It's overrated.
Joyce Hasselman Waldorf, Madison