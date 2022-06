The political pundits have it all wrong.

We should thank former President Donald Trump for alerting us to how fragile our republic is today. He is a hero.

Were it not for his efforts, we would never have realized how easy it was to steal an election. We should forever be grateful because we were asleep at the wheel.

Now we know that just one pothole can force us off the road and into a dictatorship. He should earn the Nobel Peace Prize for saving our democracy.

Irwin Kass, Madison