Trump showed the flaws of business -- Guy Thorvaldsen

Donald Trump’s "reign of terror" in the White House taught us a valuable lesson. He effectively modeled the stark difference between the accepted ethical behavior of private business leaders, versus the ethical expectations of civil servants who work for a democratically-elected government.
If one is a business leader, it is acceptable to bully and intimidate one’s workers horribly. It is also acceptable to be overtly and covertly racist, sexist, and classist all in the name of the "bottom line." Last, in business, it seems perfectly legitimate (or at least not prone to serving time in jail) to accumulate massive wealth through back-stabbing, deception, denigration of others and cruelty -- and then use that money to obtain and wield power without impunity.
On the other hand, if one is elected to a leadership position in the government -- the service sector of our democracy -- then one is expected to be kind, law-abiding, fair-minded, equitable and truthful to one’s constituency.
Owning a business or corporation in the United States is a deep privilege afforded and supported by a strong democracy. Until these business leaders pay commensurately for that privilege, and, more importantly, abide by the same ethical rules as do everyday citizens, our democracy will founder.
Guy Thorvaldsen, Madison