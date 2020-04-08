Trump shouldn't run for reelection -- Irwin Kass

The Wisconsin State Journal's endorsement of Joe Biden over Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., to beat President Donald Trump in last Sunday's newspaper is a sign the fog of the Trump presidency is lifting. Maybe it was COVID-19 that cut through it.

We were warned by those who knew Trump that it would only be a matter of time before he destroyed our country like he did with his many businesses. So it is our fault for electing him. All of us share the blame: those who didn’t work harder for Hillary Clinton, those who put misguided hope in Sen. Sanders, and those who pulled the lever for Trump. Because we are all at fault, then we all are responsible for not making the same mistake in November.

President Trump often likes to claim something was a disaster if he was not involved -- this term aptly applies to him now as leader during this virus crisis. Nobody knows how many lives could have been saved if he had done his job. As he likes to brag about numbers at his rallies, "Some say it would have been thousands." He owns this crisis failure.

He should be a man and admit it and then announce he’s not running for reelection. That would be the decent thing to do.

Irwin Kass, Madison