We've seen a record 97 consecutive months of job growth. President Donald Trump has been in office merely 22 months. Why does he take credit for our "booming economy"? Let's examine the facts.
President Barack Obama took office in January 2009, facing an expanding economic crisis. America hemorrhaged jobs until its highest unemployment rate of 10.2 in October 2009. Many on the right pushed the false narrative that the economic fallout -- such as ballooning welfare rows -- was an Obama construct.
President Obama spearheaded the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, and created jobs through public works. In his final two years in office, 4.7 million jobs were created, according to the Bureau of labor Statistics -- at least 2 million jobs were created each of his final six years. When he left office, the unemployment rate was 4.7 percent.
This streak continued into President Trump's administration -- which Trump happily took credit for. This growth was the direct result of a growing economy already in motion. So while President Trump is quick to taunt the "failures" of the Obama administration, he does not hesitate to take credit for the current 3.7 percent unemployment rate Obama helped create.
Melvin Boone, Oneida