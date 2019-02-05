Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam should resign when President Donald Trump resigns. For years, Trump railed against Barack Obama as an illegitimate Kenyan born impostor. That's obviously a racist stance way more obnoxious than Gov. Northam's black face photo.
Trump also is a misogynist, having bragged about being rich, powerful and sexually assaulting women. He said, when you're famous, "You can do anything. Grab them by the [genitals]."
For Trump to remain in office and Northam to resign is a gross injustice.
Northam should only resign when Trump resigns.
Kevin Kuzdas, Middleton