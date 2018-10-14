I have mostly been able to ignore or push aside some of the president's comments and rants. But I could not let one of his latest ones go.
His comments at a rally in Mississippi was uncalled for and disgusting, to say the least. Has Trump ever been sexually assaulted, raped or violated in some way?
If not, he has no reason to express his opinions to the women and men who have. Trump shouldn't mock someone who has the bravery to come forward and explain what happen to her in the past, whether it was yesterday or 30 years ago. He does not get to decide that.
When someone is violated sexually, the evidence is hidden.
Trump should spend some time with victims of sexual crimes and see the pain they go through every day. He should see the relationship problems they have, and their insecurities. Someone ruined them. Trump needs a wake-up call.
Kelly Kazynski, Waunakee