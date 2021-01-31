 Skip to main content
Trump should finally show taxes -- David F. Olson
It's time to revisit Donald Trump's tax information.

When Donald Trump announced his candidacy for president in 2015, he refused to release his taxes. His reason was that his taxes were under audit. Yet he bragged that to get by without paying taxes, is smart.

No president since Richard Nixon had refused to make his taxes available to the public. In 2016, Trump's first year in office, he paid $750 in federal taxes. During that year, he refused to divest himself of personal business interests while at the White House. All this time, he hid behind the power of the presidency and continued to use the "audit" as an excuse.

Trump is an American citizen, just like you and me. We have a right to see those taxes. Trump should ante up. His excuses have run out.

David F. Olson, Fitchburg

