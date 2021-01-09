Trump should face terrorism inquiry -- Richard Berg

If President Donald Trump isn't under investigation by the FBI, he should be. In his speech to the his cult members in Washington on Wednesday, he urged the unruly hoards to march on the nation's Capitol and said he would join them.
So off to the Capitol they went. When they arrived they forced their way into the building and into the House chamber. Soon after, people were brought out on stretchers, covered with blood and put into ambulances.
Shots were fired, and a woman died.
This was all thanks to the president of the United States, who insisted these hooligans march on the Capitol.
America has had enough of this Trump thuggery, and it's well past time that the FBI investigate Trump for encouraging terrorism and attacks on the United States of America.
He clearly is the most dangerous man in America and must be held accountable for his words and actions when it comes to inciting terrorism and violence.
Richard Berg, Middleton