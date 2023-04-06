Former President Donald Trump has not been reticent over the years to fire someone who was not following his orders. This would suggest that people who are not fired are doing what he wanted them to do.

How is it then that so many people who worked for him have been found guilty of crimes, but Trump has not been held responsible for any of it? If these convicted people were not doing what he told them to do, he would have fired them. They were not fired. They were convicted of crimes.