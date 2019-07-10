Labor Secretary Alex Acosta has lost all credibility after the revelations of his handling of the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking case. He should resign.
The reluctance of President Donald Trump to insist on Acosta's resignation is another example of the administration's hypocrisy. President Trump has frequently used the issue of sex trafficking on the border to advance his failing border policies. Yet his own labor secretary provided a sweetheart deal for a rich white defendant.
There is little doubt about Epstein's crimes and his sentence was very lenient. The president should give things at the border a rest and get his own house in order.
Mark K. Allen, Madison