I am inclined to believe President Donald Trump when he asserts that he sees nothing unusual or wrong with the transcript of his phone call to the Ukrainian president.
Unfortunately, his failure to understand that his communications, as reported in the transcript he released, are indicative of an abuse of power that itself is problematic to me.
I certainly am concerned that we have a president who fails to understand that he was seeking help from a foreign power to further his political campaign. Trump ignores or is unaware of the constitutional limits on his action, and he thinks he can do anything that strikes his fancy, simply because he is president.
Louise Elbaum, Madison