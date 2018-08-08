President Donald Trump keeps pushing health insurance policies that don't cover maternity care, mental health care and preexisting conditions, according to Monday's article "Insurance firms temper Trump's enthusiasm."
His campaign against maternity care contains some irony. He says he is against witch hunts. Yet midwives, the providers of maternity care through much of history, were targets of witch hunts.
Three-hundred years of witch hunts around the world began in 1487 with the publication of the book "Malleus Maleficarum," which means "Hammer of Witches." Midwives were considered witches because they worked to ease the pain and danger of childbirth. Clergymen believed this pain and danger were God's punishment for the sin of Eve.
And President Trump seems to agree with the witch hunters.
Mark Midbon, Madison