Trump seems like crook, not victim -- Bob Vetter

The FBI on Monday searched Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home as part of an investigation into Trump’s handling of presidential and classified documents. Predictably, Trump classified the search as “politically motivated” and a “weaponization of the justice system.”

Maybe Trump is a victim being politically targeted, or maybe he is simply being held accountable for his actions. Recall that multiple Trump companies are being investigated for financial fraud in Manhattan. The Fulton County district attorney in Georgia is investigating Trump for election fraud for pressuring state officials to find him 11,000 votes. Federal Judge David Carter said Trump “more likely than not" committed crimes while attempting to stop the certification of the 2020 election.

And now the FBI is investigating Trump’s handling of presidential and classified documents. At some point, a reasonable person has to ask: Is Trump a political victim or just a crook? Trump’s legal troubles listed above, along with his countless legal skirmishes before he entered politics, suggest he is simply a crook.

