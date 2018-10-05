In 1989, the wall between East and West Germany fell, and newscasts featured people dancing in the streets, giving a feeling of freedom as oppression stepped aside.
Though the United States played no roll in the dismantling of the wall, we saw it as a reflection of the moral justice that we here in the "land of the free" hold so dear. We were uplifted that the wall fell without violence, without a single shot fired and without war. Families once separated by the wall were reunited, and tears of happiness flowed, as relief filled the hearts not only of those directly involved but also of many who could relate.
Now, in 2018, President Donald Trump wants to build a wall. Even before its completion families are being separated, tears are flowing, nobody is dancing in the streets, and the words of Lady Liberty are fading away. As we send our military men and women off to fight for the moral and ethical values we believe are the rights of all people, we do not practice what we preach at home.
In 2016, America was great. Now is the time to make America great again. It's the popular vote that counts in the midterms, so please vote in November.
William R. Miller, Janesville