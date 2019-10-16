President Donald Trump dumps the Kurds -- abandoning them with the excuse they were absent on D-Day.
Their help against the Islamic State group doesn’t count. Should anyone be surprised by what President Trump did? Abandoning people is a way of life with Trump. He abandons wives. He abandons investors in his projects. Employees and contractors that sign with him go unpaid while he cashes out. He abandons staff at the White House.
The treatment President Trump gave the Kurds is part of a long-standing pattern of how he conducts himself. His Republican supporters in Congress are shocked. Should anyone really be surprised?
Craig Wehrle, Madison