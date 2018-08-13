The author of the letter to the editor in the Aug. 10 State Journal “Democrats should tell rest of story” thought the Democrats should attach a price tag to their appeals for universal health care, free higher education and universal preschool.

Democrats should tell rest of story -- Joseph Tripalin As the political campaign season heats up, Democrats in local, state and national elections are making their case for the public's vote. Many …

We should look at the whole story.

The tax cut will benefit the wealthy while adding $1.5 trillion to the debt.

President Donald Trump’s golf excursions have cost taxpayers tens of millions of dollars.

A Christian agency associated with Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, Bethany Christian Services, charged taxpayers $700 a night per child to house 81 children that were separated from their families at the border.

Health and Human Services Secretary, Tom Price, resigned after racking $400,000 in travel bills for chartered private flights.

Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt spent $43,000 on a phone booth and $100,000 on an overseas trip.

Subscribe to Breaking News! Get breaking news stories sent to you as they develop! Sign Up! I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site consitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

White House budget director Mick Mulvaney estimates the military parade Trump has demanded will cost between $3 million and $50 million.

It seems the main goal of the Trump administration is to maximize profits for those who want to drink from the fire hose of taxpayer dollars.

Dianne Haskins, Mount Horeb